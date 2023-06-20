iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Stock Holdings Raised by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $42.62.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

