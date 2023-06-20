iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.20

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 170032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.