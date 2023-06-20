iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.20

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 170032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.