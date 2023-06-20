iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 120,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 185,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,546 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

