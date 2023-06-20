iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $142.45

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.45 and last traded at $141.98, with a volume of 283291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.54.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

