iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.83. 507,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,093. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.74.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

