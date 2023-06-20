iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,587,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,565,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.66 and a 200 day moving average of $180.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.