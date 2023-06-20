iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.66 and a 200-day moving average of $180.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

