iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.62

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.62 and last traded at $49.64, with a volume of 292106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 138,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,650 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,086,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,508,000 after purchasing an additional 167,475 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares during the period.

About iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

