iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.69

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.69 and last traded at $82.25, with a volume of 83892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.29.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,126,000. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,148,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

