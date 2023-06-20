Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches One Day Volume of $138,312.40

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and approximately $138,312.40 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,209.21 or 1.00013985 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002322 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00957821 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $140,879.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars.

