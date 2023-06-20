Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $16.26 million and $139,938.38 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00957872 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,497.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

