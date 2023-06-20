Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.8 days.

Jiangxi Copper Price Performance

Shares of Jiangxi Copper stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69.

