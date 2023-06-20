JMP Securities Lowers Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target to $12.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.87. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a current ratio of 87.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 551,241 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth $637,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ladder Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

