JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target to GBX 6,700

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 6,700 ($85.73) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($69.74) to GBX 5,500 ($70.38) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($57.07) to GBX 5,100 ($65.26) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.18) to GBX 450 ($5.76) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($76.78) to GBX 6,300 ($80.61) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,841.67.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $278.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

