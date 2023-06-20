Kaspa (KAS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.94 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $413.45 million and approximately $12.94 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 33% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,196,709,703 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,181,772,023.915092. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01892435 USD and is down -11.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $10,004,514.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

