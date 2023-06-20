Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.88 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Kava has a total market cap of $512.67 million and $37.83 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00003128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 582,489,477 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,481,188 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.