Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

