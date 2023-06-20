Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.21. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $418.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,760,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,035,964. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

