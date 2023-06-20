Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Raises Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atmos Energy by 635.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,282,000 after buying an additional 370,789 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,078,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atmos Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

