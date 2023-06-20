Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 208 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

EMR opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

