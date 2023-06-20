Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.
Knife River Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Knife River stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. Knife River has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About Knife River
