KRS Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.8% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $445,944,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded up $3.55 on Tuesday, reaching $451.26. 924,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $290.31 and a fifty-two week high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

