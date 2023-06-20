KuCoin Token (KCS) Hits Market Cap of $632.21 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $632.21 million and $2.26 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $6.53 or 0.00023247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,333,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,833,502 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

