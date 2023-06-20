Lake Street Capital Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.89.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.42, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,292 shares of company stock worth $2,230,053 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

