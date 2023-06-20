Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Short Interest Down 8.1% in May

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 1,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $513.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Legacy Housing

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $26,515.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,033,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,224,202.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $26,515.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,033,535 shares in the company, valued at $68,224,202.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $66,639.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,018,758 shares in the company, valued at $64,601,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,509 shares of company stock worth $4,061,513 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Recommended Stories

