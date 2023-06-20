LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 4,012 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $866,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

AVEM stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

