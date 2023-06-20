LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 9,628 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $47.75.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

