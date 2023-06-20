LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $699,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

