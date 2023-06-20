LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 184.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VYM stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

