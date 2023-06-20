LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $900,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 285,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

