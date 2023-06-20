LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

