Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $128,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.