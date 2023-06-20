Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,368 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,644,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after acquiring an additional 394,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHF stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

