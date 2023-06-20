Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,505 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

