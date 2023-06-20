LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LIQT stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $21.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
