LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

LIQT stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $21.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 559,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

