Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $846.87

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $846.87 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 785,585,887 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,545,606.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00234393 USD and is down -9.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,259.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
