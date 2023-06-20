Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.24% from the company’s current price.

LON LORD traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 61.15 ($0.78). The stock had a trading volume of 96,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.82. Lords Group Trading has a 52-week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 87 ($1.11). The company has a market cap of £101.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,223.00.

In other Lords Group Trading news, insider Andrew Peter Harrison acquired 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000.25 ($95,969.61). Insiders own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

