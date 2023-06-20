Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LOW traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.91. 606,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,407. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

