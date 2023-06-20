Lumi Credits Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $124.75 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

