Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $91.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at $4,828,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

