Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $91.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
