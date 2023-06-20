Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masonite International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Masonite International by 421.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Masonite International stock opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.39. Masonite International has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $104.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

