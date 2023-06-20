Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 5,695 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWM stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.48. 12,947,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,627,131. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

