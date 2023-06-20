Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 10,836 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,910 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.42.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $11.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.44. The firm has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.