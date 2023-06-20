Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 2,840 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,172. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.67.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

