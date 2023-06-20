Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $69.99. 111,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.