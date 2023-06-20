Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $200.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

