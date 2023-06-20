McLean Asset Management Corp Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $7.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,145. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.05 and a 200-day moving average of $251.25. The stock has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.