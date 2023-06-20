McLean Asset Management Corp Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.45. 1,972,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,445. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

