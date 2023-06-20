McLean Asset Management Corp Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 60,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 112.0% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 25,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.37. 13,975,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,636,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.66 and its 200-day moving average is $180.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

