Mears Group (LON:MER) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Numis Securities from GBX 275 ($3.52) to GBX 280 ($3.58) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Mears Group Stock Up 0.2 %

LON:MER opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.83. Mears Group has a 52 week low of GBX 178.50 ($2.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 287 ($3.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £314.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Mears Group Increases Dividend

About Mears Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,703.70%.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

